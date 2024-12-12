MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,223,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,022,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after purchasing an additional 290,123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

