MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.12. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.