MML Investors Services LLC Sells 28,373 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,373 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $61.28.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

