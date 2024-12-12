Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 529 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $23,635.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,527.28. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 112 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,849.60.

On Friday, November 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22.

Moderna Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Moderna by 73.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 287,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Moderna by 29.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

