Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 51.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.12 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

