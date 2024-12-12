Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Approves Stock Buyback Plan

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,900,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,494. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

