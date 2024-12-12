Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.45. 62,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 418,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.