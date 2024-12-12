Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Morningstar has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $358.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $362.01.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total value of $2,974,329.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,845,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,781,561.96. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,772 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MORN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

