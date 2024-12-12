Morse Asset Management Inc Has $802,000 Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NU by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NU by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

