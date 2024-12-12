Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,837.17.

Booking Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,293.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,745.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4,165.57.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

