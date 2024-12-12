MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Purchases $1,777,120.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $629.08 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $638.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 29.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 339.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 188.3% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

