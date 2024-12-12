M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $201.96 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.58.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $3,879,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,690,741.20. The trade was a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

