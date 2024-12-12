M&T Bank Corp Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Barclays PLC raised its position in Entegris by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $22,125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

