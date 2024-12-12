M&T Bank Corp Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 52.6% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 162.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

