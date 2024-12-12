M&T Bank Corp Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after buying an additional 89,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,940.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,270.63 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,103.73 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,317.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,380.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

