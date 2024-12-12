M&T Bank Corp Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $158.20 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.07.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,946 shares of company stock worth $1,433,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

