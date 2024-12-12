M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after purchasing an additional 360,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

BSX stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.