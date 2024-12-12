M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 30.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after buying an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after acquiring an additional 161,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.8 %

State Street stock opened at $99.26 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

