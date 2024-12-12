M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 433.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,465.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,248.20 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $972.08 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,326.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,314.62.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.