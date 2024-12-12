M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $442.54 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $364.43 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day moving average of $412.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

