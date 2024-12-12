M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,676 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

