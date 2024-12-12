Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.33.

NYSE MUSA traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, reaching $547.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,198. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 1,465.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

