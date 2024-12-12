NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 2,588.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. NagaCorp has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

