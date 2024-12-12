Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 96,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 50,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Nano One Materials Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.