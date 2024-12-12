Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 96,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 50,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Nano One Materials Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
Nano One Materials Company Profile
Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
