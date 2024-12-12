Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.1 days.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
NNCSF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Nanosonics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.89.
About Nanosonics
