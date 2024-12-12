Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.1 days.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

NNCSF remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Wednesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Nanosonics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

About Nanosonics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nanosonics Limited operates as an infection prevention company globally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories; and research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.