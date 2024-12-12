National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.69% of CoreCivic worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Price Performance
Shares of CXW stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CoreCivic
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CoreCivic
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.