National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,071 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $208,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

