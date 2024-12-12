National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $245,570,000 after buying an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 178.3% in the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,891,000 after acquiring an additional 977,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,707 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

