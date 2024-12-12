National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $404.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $413.43. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

