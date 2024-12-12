National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,089 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after purchasing an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after buying an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 687,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $173.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.42 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.



