National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,253 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 537.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

