National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $362.61 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.99.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.