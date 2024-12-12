National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is an increase from National Storage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
National Storage REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88.
National Storage REIT Company Profile
