Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

