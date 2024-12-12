Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 6,198 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 545.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 167.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 8,867.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

