Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 79,814 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UWM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 24.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UWM by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in UWM by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 179,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 140,830 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.65.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is -173.91%.

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,344. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UWMC. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on UWM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

