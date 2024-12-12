Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 8,718 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.