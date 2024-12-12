Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $338,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Block by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,849 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Block by 76.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,325. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

