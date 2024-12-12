Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $734,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Down 0.5 %

Timken stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

