Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 20,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 644,236 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,497,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 19.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.5 %

SHC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.