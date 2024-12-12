Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 48,584 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after acquiring an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 251.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,138 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.70.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

