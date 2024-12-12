Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.14 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

D opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.