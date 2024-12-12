NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 186,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 798,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 217,687 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

