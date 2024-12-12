Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 300,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,592.74. The trade was a 74.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,910 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Nerdy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 471,603 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Nerdy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

