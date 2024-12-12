NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,638 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $96,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $122.66 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.