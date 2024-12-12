NetMind Token (NMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $148.95 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. NetMind Token has a market cap of $148.95 million and $4.23 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,420.08 or 0.99598297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,128.51 or 0.99309110 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,396,432 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 3.46108031 USD and is up 15.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,035,287.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

