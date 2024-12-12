NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.
In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
