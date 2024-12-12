NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

About NetScout Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 102.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

