New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Down 5% After Insider Selling

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.16. Approximately 343,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,424,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Specifically, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$425,000.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

New Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

