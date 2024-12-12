New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMTN stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

