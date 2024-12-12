New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 23rd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.3%.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 514,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,909. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $583.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

